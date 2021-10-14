Ethan Ross makes his Raith Rovers return

Ethan Ross with Rovers boss John McGlynn. Stock picture by Tony Fimister

The 20-yearoold former Aberdeen player has signed a deal until the end of season 2023-24 after Rovers agreed a deal to pay training compensation to the Pittodrie side.

Rovers manager John McGlynn said: “We’re delighted that we have been able to capture the signing of Ethan Ross on a three year deal from Aberdeen FC.

“Ethan is no stranger to Stark’s Park having been with us in the first part of last season and with Kai Fotheringham going back to Dundee United it was a no brainer to pursue the signing of Ethan.

“It’s another statement of the work going on at Starks Park that we could lure him here. I would like to thank Aberdeen FC for their help, and in particular Steven Gunn who was excellent to deal with throughout the negotiations.”

Ethan was born in Inverurie and first signed for Aberdeen aged 10 where he eventually captained the Dons under 19 side.