Would you put Scotland captain Andy Robertson into your Euro 2020 fantasy football squad? (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Who doesn’t love a fantasy football league between mates ahead of a major international tournament?

With UEFA Euro 2020 just days away, fantasy football squads, with various weird and wonderful team names, are being picked across the country as your family and friends get set face off for the title of Euro 2020 fantasy league winner.

How do I play?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easy. Head to the official Euro 2020 fantasy football site, pick and manage your own dream team for the tournament, and you’ll receive points based on your players' real-life performances throughout the tournament.

What is my budget and how do I pick my squad?

To get started, you’ll need to pick a squad of 15 players, with a total budget of €100 million.

You can pick two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, on match day, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15. When the competition reaches the knockout stages, your budget will increase to €105 million.

Ronaldo is one of our top picks for this year's Euro 2020 Fantasy Football league. SNS Group Paul Devlin

A comprehensive list of the rules are available here.

Which players are a ‘must pick’ for your side?

Thibaut Courtois – Goalkeeper, Belgium (€6m)

His Real Madrid side may not have had the best tournament but the former Chelsea number one is still a must pick for your side. Belgium should sail through their group without much trouble and are likely to keep plenty clean sheets with Courtois in goal and a watertight defence in front of him. The top ranked side in the tournament had the most clean sheets in qualifying, so ensure he is your first pick.

Harry Kane – Striker, England (€11.5m)

One of the most lethal strikers in the world, the Tottenham Hotspur marksman is one of the favourites for the golden boot at the tournament. He comes at a cost, however, if his knack of scoring important goals for his country isn’t enough to convince you to splash the cash on him, remember that he is also a penalty taker, and an expert one at that, for a side that had four awarded at the last World Cup.

Alessandro Florenzi – Defender, Italy (€6m)

The likes of Andrea Pirlo and Fabio Cannavaro are no more for Italy, but quietly, Roberto Mancini’s side have been building a strong and capable squad that has one of the toughest defensive units in the tournament.

At the time of writing, the Italians have yet to concede a goal in their last six outings, and haven’t conceded more than one since early 2018. They head into Euro 2020 as clear favourites to win the group.

Romelu Lukaku – Striker, Belgium (€11m)

The pundits and bookies alike are tipping Belgium’s golden generation to finally win a major tournament and, if they do, the Inter Milan hit man will be key to that success. As attested to above, Belgium are resounding favourites to win their group and Lukaku will be the man to fire them into the knockout stages.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Striker, Portugal (€12m)

‘But he’s 36, costs €12 million and is in a group with the likes of Germany and France’ I hear you cry, alas, you should never write off one of the greatest players of all time. He’s broken record upon record and, going into the tournament, he is just six goals away from Ali Daei’s all-time international scoring record, and Cristiano likes to break records.

Who are our top tips and bargains?

Georginio Wijnaldum – Midfielder, Holland (€8m)

The Dutch have perhaps the easiest group in the tournament and the recently departed Liverpool midfielder was one of the top goalscorers in the qualifying stages of the tournament, with eight goals. He isn’t the cheapest option, but with Holland the clear favourites in Group C, expect the former PSV Eindhoven midfielder to be in amongst the goals and assists.

Andy Robertson – Defender, Scotland (€5.5m)

Whisper it quietly, but Scotland have a real chance to progress to the knockout phases this year. However, if Steve Clarke’s side are to go where no Scotland side has before in this tournament, then the captain will be the one to spearhead it. With 81% pass success rate throughout the qualifiers and 7 assists for his club side Liverpool this season, Robbo is one of the most creative defenders at Euro 2020.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – Defender, Ukraine (€5.5m)

Often deployed in midfield for his national team, Zinchenko offers a real goal threat and with Ukraine standing a solid chance of taking second place in Group C, the Premier League champions could grab you more points for each goal or assist, with the City star listed as a defender, rather than a midfielder.

Mikel Oyarzabal – Striker, Spain (€7.5m)

As any seasoned Fantasy Football player knows, if you spend big on a striker, your secondary choice needs to be fit into the ‘good value’ category. Real Sociedad’s striker Oyarzabal certainly fits that mould, coming into the tournament on the back of a season that has seen him hit 11 goals and eight assists for his club side.

Leon Goretzka – Midfielder, Germany (€6.5m)