Who doesn’t love a fantasy football league between mates ahead of a major international tournament?

With UEFA Euro 2020 just heading into the knockout stages fantasy football squads, with various weird and wonderful team names, are being altered across the country as your family and friends get set face off for the title of Euro 2020 fantasy league winner.

How do I play?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easy. Head to the official Euro 2020 fantasy football site, pick and manage your own dream team all the way to tournament glory, and you’ll receive points based on your players' real-life performances throughout the tournament.

Hurry! There are unlimited free transfers right up until the first knockout game kicks off.

What is my budget and how do I pick my squad?

To get started, you’ll need to pick a squad of 15 players, with a total budget of €100 million.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 9: Scotland's Andy Robertson is consoled by Romelu Lukaku at full time during a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and Belgium, at Hampden Park, on September 9, 2019, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

You can pick two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, on match day, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15. When the competition reaches the knockout stages, your budget will increase to €105 million.

A comprehensive list of the rules are available here.

Which players are a ‘must pick’ for your side?

Ronaldo is one of our top picks for this year's Euro 2020 Fantasy Football league. SNS Group Paul Devlin

Thibaut Courtois – Goalkeeper, Belgium (€6.1m)

His Real Madrid side may not have had the best season but the former Chelsea number one is still a must pick for your side. Belgium have sailed through their group and picked up a total of two clean sheets.

They are one of the tournaments favourites and Courtois is one of the best in the world.

Georginio Wijnaldum – Midfielder, Holland (€8.1m)

The recently departed Liverpool midfielder was one of the top goalscorers in the qualifying stages of the tournament with eight goals and has carried his goal scoring form into the tournament with three goals already. He isn’t the cheapest option, but he has already shown he’s capable of bagging a goal or two and is a must pick.

Leonardo Spinazzola – Defender, Italy (€5.6m)

As mentioned above, the Italians looked a different gravy in their 3-0 opening game win over Turkey and following it up with clean sheets against Switzerland and Wales. While much of the talk was about their slick attacking play, defensively they are impeccable. This guy will be at the heart of it. Get him in.

Romelu Lukaku – Striker, Belgium (€11.2m)

The Inter Milan hit man will be key to any Belgium success. As attested to above, Belgium are resounding favourites to win their group and Lukaku will be the man to fire them into the knockout stages. He's already got two goals so, if you haven’t already, get him in your side.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Striker, Portugal (€12.2m)

One game and already two goals. He may be 36, cost €12 million and is in a group with the likes of Germany and France, but you should never write off one of the greatest players of all time. He’s already broken one record at the tournament and is now just four goals away from Ali Daei’s all-time international scoring record, and Cristiano likes to break records.

Who are our top tips and bargains?

Denzel Dumfries – Defender, Holland (€5.6m)

After a tricky few years, the Oranje have grown measurably recently, their attacking flair may steal the majority of the headlines, but they have a mean defence.

However, Dumfries is the stand out star of the back four and has managed show flair in both defensive and offensive positions so far at Euro 2020 with two goals already from left back, alongside a couple of clean sheets. With 11 assists for his club side last season, he’s a bargain.

Roland Olsen – Goalkeeper, Sweden (€5.1m)

Sweden picked up a vital opening point against Spain with a fantastic rear guard performance and backed that up with another clean sheet against Slovakia. They’re already guaranteed a last 16 spot and the Everton loanee Olsen could be a bargain buy that bags you some much needed clean sheet points with Sweden looking solid in defence.

Gianluigi Donnarumma – Goalkeeper, Italy (€5.6m)

The Italian stopper has more fantasy football points than any other goalkeeper at the tournament so far, with the soon-to-be Paris Saint Germain number one keeping three clean sheets in three games.

With Austria up next in the round of 16, expect the 22-year-old to keep up his good form and bag you even more points.

Yussuf Poulsen – Striker, Denmark (€8.2m)

The Danes gave us the performance of the tournament was their 4-1 demolition of Russia sent them in the last 16 in the most unlikely of fashion, and the RB Leipzeig forward is the one they hope will be able to spearhead them into the quarter finals.

Leon Goretzka – Midfielder, Germany (€6.5m)

He missed the opening game against France with injury, but stands a good chance of returning for Germany’s next two games.