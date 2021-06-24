The European Championships are now well underway, with all three home nations, Scotland, England and Wales, playing all three of their opening group games and the knockout stages of the tournament on the cusp of beginning.

A year after it was originally planned to take place, Euro 2020 began on June 11 with games taking place across Europe, including Scotland’s national stadium Hampden Park.

Covid-19 restrictions mean crowds at Hampden are sadly not full capacity, as the Scottish Government restricting attendances to just 25% of full capacity. A maximum of just 12,000 people will be able to enter Hampden Park for last 16 knockout game between Sweden and Ukraine on June 29, with similar restrictions surrounding a host of other stadiums in the tournament.

However, you don’t have to miss a minute Euro 2020, after it was confirmed all remaining matches would be available to watch on TV.

Want to know who’s playing when and how to watch? Below is a full list of this year’s UEFA Euro 2020 TV schedule:

Saturday 26th June 2021

Round of 16: Wales vs Denmark (5pm) – BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Round of 16: Italy vs Austria (8pm) – TBC

Sunday 27th June 2021

Round of 16: Holland vs Czech Republic (5pm) – TBC

Round of 16: Belgium vs Portugal (8pm) – TBC

Monday 28th June 2021

Round of 16: Croatia vs Spain (5pm) – TBC

Round of 16: France vs Switzerland (8pm) – TBC

Tuesday 29th June 2021

Round of 16: England vs Germany (5pm) – BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Round of 16: Sweden vs Ukraine (8pm) – TBC

Friday 2nd July 2021

Quarter final: Winner of Game 6 vs winner of game 5 – (5pm) – tbc

Quarter final: Winner of Game 4 vs winner of game 2 – (8pm) – tbc

Saturday 3rd July 2021

Quarter final: Winner of Game 3 vs winner of game 1 – (5pm) – tbc

Quarter final: Winner of Game 8 vs winner of game 7 – (8pm) – tbc

Tuesday 6th July 2021

Semi final: Winner of quarter final 2 vs winner of quarter final 1 – (8pm) – tbc

Wednesday 7th July 2021

Semi final: Winner of quarter final 4 vs winner of quarter final 3 – (8pm) – tbc

Sunday 11th July 2021

UEFA EURO 2020 Final

Final: Winner of semi final 1 vs winner of semi final 2 – 8pm – BBC One, ITV/STV, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub/STV Player

