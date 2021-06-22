Euro 2020 TV Schedule 2021: When is Scotland v Croatia? Every kick off time, all fixtures and how to watch
Here is a full comprehensive list of the tournaments fixtures, and how to watch.
With the normal season now at an end, excitement is rising across the United Kingdom as home nations Scotland, England and Wales get set for this year’s European Championships.
A year after it was originally planned to take place, Euro 2020 began on June 11 with games taking place across Europe, including Scotland’s national stadium Hampden Park.
Covid-19 restrictions still in place, crowds at Scotland’s games will sadly not be full capacity, with the Scottish Government restricting attendances to just 25% of full capacity. A maximum of just 12,000 people will be able to back Steve Clarke in their final group game against Croatia on June 22, with similar restrictions surrounding the rest of the nations taking part in the tournament.
However, you don’t have to miss a minute Euro 2020, after it was confirmed all matches would be available to watch on TV.
Want to know who’s playing when and how to watch? Below is a full list of this year’s UEFA Euro 2020 TV schedule:
Tuesday 22nd June
Group D: Czech Republic v England (8pm) – ITV/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player
Group D: Croatia v Scotland (8pm) – ITV4/STV and ITV Hub/STV Player
Wednesday 23rd June
Group E: Slovakia v Spain (5pm) – ITV tbc and ITV Hub/STV Player
Group E: Sweden v Poland (5pm) – ITV tbc and ITV Hub/STV Player
Group F: Germany v Hungary (8pm) – BBC tbc / iPlayer
Group F: Portugal v France (8pm) – BBC tbc / iPlayer
Saturday 26th June 2021
Round of 16: Wales vs Denmark (5pm) – tbc
Round of 16: Italy vs Austria (8pm) – tbc
Sunday 27th June 2021
Round of 16: Holland vs third in Group D/E/F (5pm) – tbc
Round of 16: Belgium vs second in Group A/D/E/F (8pm) – tbc
Monday 28th June 2021
Round of 16: Second in Group D vs second placed in Group E (5pm) – tbc
Round of 16: First in Group F vs third in Group A/B/C (8pm) – tbc
Tuesday 29th June 2021
Round of 16: First in Group D vs second in Group F (5pm) – tbc
Round of 16: First in Group E vs third in Group A/B/C/D (5pm) – tbc
Friday 2nd July 2021
Quarter final: Winner of Game 6 vs winner of game 5 – (5pm) – tbc
Quarter final: Winner of Game 4 vs winner of game 2 – (8pm) – tbc
Saturday 3rd July 2021
Quarter final: Winner of Game 3 vs winner of game 1 – (5pm) – tbc
Quarter final: Winner of Game 8 vs winner of game 7 – (8pm) – tbc
Tuesday 6th July 2021
Semi final: Winner of quarter final 2 vs winner of quarter final 1 – (8pm) – tbc
Wednesday 7th July 2021
Semi final: Winner of quarter final 4 vs winner of quarter final 3 – (8pm) – tbc
Sunday 11th July 2021
UEFA EURO 2020 Final
Final: Winner of semi final 1 vs winner of semi final 2 – 8pm – BBC One, ITV/STV, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub/STV Player
