Every point we win helps our confidence grow further

East Fife's Stewart Murdoch. Pic by Michael Gillen

Three draws and a win have pulled some of those above the Fifers in League One that little bit closer with still over a quarter of the season to play.

The likes of Peterhead and Dumbarton are again looking of their shoulder at the Methil men who are showing form at the right time.

On Saturday East Fife played out a 1-1 draw with Queen’s Park.

“A win would obviously have been better than the draw but, the way the game goes towards the end, we’re quite happy with a point,” said the Fife defender.

"They’ve had a couple of chances near the end and we had a couple at the start so it’s another point and a decent result on the back of winning at Alloa last week.

"We need to keep going that way because there are still a few points between us and the next team.

"We had a couple of really good chances but when you’re down there you maybe don’t kick on as well as you’d like to.

"If we can keep on getting decent results that breeds confidence within the group and we have to believe that if we keep picking up points we’ll see where it takes us.

"Off the back of last week, it’s only one win but, no matter what level you win at, it gives you confidence.

"We look at ourselves and know we have a good group in terms of ability but also the boys and personalities within it.