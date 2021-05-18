Ex-East Fife midfielder the latest to sign on at Glenrothes

Kyle Bell has joined an impressive list of new signings at Glenrothes FC

Midfielder Bell, formerly also of Raith Rovers, has agreed to move to the Warout following his departure from Bayview.

Bell impressed during his time with the League One club, snapped up by Methil boss Darren Young following a couple of stand out appearances as a trialist.

He missed the whole of the 2019/20 season through injury but returned to fitness last season thanks to a loan spell at Bo’ness.

He’ll be ready to hit the ground running for Glens when the new season kicks off, and the club’s co-managers couldn’t be happier to have him on board.

They said: “We are really happy with the signing of Kyle, he will be a great addition to the squad and brings with him that professional experience and will be an attacking threat in the final third of the pitch for us.

"Kyle had numerous clubs chasing his signature and we are delighted he has chosen to play with Glenrothes FC.

"We would like to thank East Fife for their professionalism to get this deal done”

Bell’s addition to the squad is yet another quality piece of business done by the Glens.

Goalkeeper Craig Richardson has been added as have former St Andrews United pair Dylan Honeyman and Ryan McInnes.

Cameron Lumsden, from Crossgates, has also signed on.

Martin told the Glenrothes Gazette that the standard of signings added to the squad shows the reputation of the club is on the rise.

Martin said: “Cammy Lumsden will bring a bit of quality and add to what we have in that defensive area.

"Dylan is more of an attacking threat and provides competition.

"Ryan McInnes’s quality speaks for itself, he’s been at St Andrews for 10 years and given them good service.

"He fancied a bit of a change and luckily for us we got our hands on him.

"There were teams sniffing about him and it says a lot for us that he’s chosen to sign for Glenrothes.

"We trained on Thursday there and you could see his quality.