Tayport manager Eddie Wolecki Black

The kingdom’s youth, amateur and senior sides have been enjoying a break over the festive period but most will return to kick-off 2022 on Saturday.

One of the few clubs who did play over the break were St Andrews United who took the opportunity of a free fixture list to catch-up on a match with Kennoway Star Hearts.

It was a game they won 3-2 and Barry Cockburn’s side will aim to build on their positive recent momentum when they face another Fife side this weekend.

They make the short journey to face Kirkcaldy & Dysart for what will prove to be another tough afternoon for Saints.

The hosts sit fourth in the East of Scotland Premier League’s First Division Conference A.

Also in the EoSFL, Newburgh will be aiming to start the new year on a high.

The East Shore Park side had their troubles over 2021 but showed signs of recovery towards the end of the year under new manager Allan Moody.

Newburgh sit second bottom of the First Division Conference B and this weekend host Luncarty.

Eddie Wolecki Black’s Tayport endured a stuttering end to 2021 with matches both postponed and abandoned.

But, in the matches they were able to play, things largely went the way of the Canniepairt side who will look to pick up in January from where they left off.