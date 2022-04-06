Fife Thistle edge out the Swallows in first leg thriller

Fife Thistle's James Bell

Thistle made the short trip to face local rivals St Monans Swallows in the first round, first leg of the Glenfield Autocentre Cup.

With just five minutes on the clock the hosts took the lead when McColm gifted possession just outside the Thistle box with a sloppy pass and a quick ball into the box was fired home by Swallows player manager McGilvary.

Thistle responded well and within 4 minutes were back on level terms when Finlay picked out Nicolson with a perfectly weighted pass but the young striker still had plenty to do as he turned the defender before slotting into the bottom corner for his first competitive goal for the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the home side who were looking the most likely against an out of sorts Thistle and only a fine Anderson save denied McGilvary then at the other end Mackie saw a strong header from a Finlay corner saved by Nee.

In the 24th minute and arguably against the run of play Thistle took the lead with Finlay again the provider as he sent a looping ball through to Barnes who took a great touch before lifting the ball over the advancing keeper for an excellent finish from the top scorer.

The lead was to last only 1 minute when an error by Thistle keeper Anderson at the other end allowed a weak effort from former Thistle player Nesbitt to slip past him and into the back of the net.

Thistle looked marginally better in the early exchanges of the second half and restored their lead just 5 minutes after the restart when Mackie picked out Nicolson with a driven ball and the young striker burst through on goal making the most out of hesitancy from the home keeper to slot the ball home with a composed finish.

Swallows were continuing to prod and push Thistle in search of an equaliser and in the 81st minute a long ball into the box should have been dealt with easily but was missed by the entire Thistle defence with the ball breaking for Christie who fired home with aplomb.

Just 2 minutes from time substitute Jukes hit the bar and as Adam cleared the ball the referee adjudged him to have taken out Harris and awarded Thistle a penalty. Tulleth stepped up and sent his spot kick into the bottom corner of the net.

The hosts thought they had levelled the tie deep into stoppage time when a header from a corner looked to be goal bound but Anderson produced a stunning reflex stop to scoop the ball off the line and ensure Thistle took a narrow advantage into the second leg.

LM Joinery Man of the Match – James Bell

Team – Sam Anderson, Gary Spence, Calum McColm (Andrew Stewart 59), Jamie Mackie (Jake MacCabe 67), James Bell, Davy Whatmore (Sam Walker 67), Scott Finlay, Steven Harris, Sean Allan, Ronnie Barnes (Kieran Jukes 75), Scott Nicolson (Alan Tulleth 59)

Tomorrow (Saturday) Thistle play host to St. Monans Swallows in the 2