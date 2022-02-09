Fife Thistle enjoy home comforts again

Fife Thistle's Ryan Gray

Thistle were back at Balmullo for the first time in 2022 as they welcomed Rosebank Athletic in the Glendale Plastics Championship.

Thistle made the dream start when James Bell opened the scoring just a minute after kick-off when he curled a free kick around Manderson in the visitors goal.

But the visitors were edging play and it was little surprise when they got themselves back on level terms in the 22nd minute when a long free kick into the box from Pennel should have been dealt with by Anderson. However, the keeper took his eye off the ball, allowing it to find its way into the net.

A moment of brilliance from Thistle’s Alan Tulleth that got them back in front when he closed down a slack pass to steal possession before lifting the ball over the advancing keeper with an inch perfect lob.

The visitors cause was not helped when they were reduced to 10 men in the 72nd minute when Pennel was sent packing for a wild lunge on Ryan Gray.

Thistle put the game to bed in the 81st minute when Callum Player was on hand to head home his first competitive goal for the club.

Deep into stoppage time Ronnie Barnes ended his recent dry run when he grabbed his 12th goal of the season.

LM Joinery MoM – Ryan Gray.