Fife Thistle grind out 2-0 win over Hearts of Beath

Fife Thistle's Sam Anderson

Thistle returned to competitive action after a few weeks without a game due to weather and fixture allocation as they travelled to Lumphinnans to face Hearts of Beath.

Thistle were forced into an early change in the opening minutes when Kieran Fox picked up a muscle injury with Craig Begg replacing him but regardless of the change it was the hosts who started the brightest and they should have scored in the 7th minute when only an excellent block from Sam Anderson denied Spence however the ball fell kindly for Milne who then saw his goal bound effort cleared off the line by Calum McColm.

It looked as though it could be one of those days for Thistle when substitute Begg had to be replaced after a hefty collision with the Hearts keeper in the 21st minute with Jamie Mackie his replacement with the changes not helping the visitors who were struggling to make an impact in the match.

It took Thistle almost half an hour to muster their first real attempt on goal when Steven Harris forced an excellent save from the Hearts keeper after a surging Sean Allan run and cross opened up the defence.

Thistle keeper Anderson was in fine form and again came to his sides rescue in the 37th minute when Easton sent Spence through 1 on 1 with the keeper but again the stopper came out tops as he stood strong to make a block with his legs before the danger was cleared.

Thistle came out for the 2nd half looking more like themselves however it was Hearts who had the first chance of the half when Ronnie Barnes gifted possession allowing a quick attack but again that man Anderson produced the goods with a great save down low to his right to touch an Easton shot round the post.

In the 51st minute Thistle took an undeserved lead when Davy Whatmore weaved his way through the home defence before cutting the ball across the box where Harris collected before turning and shooting into the bottom corner of the net with an excellent finish from the on-form striker.

The goal finally seemed to kick some life into Thistle and just 6 minutes later the lead was doubled when James Bell curled an inviting ball into the box where Allan showed terrific composure to take a touch and rifle the ball home past the helpless keeper for a great finish and the midfielder’s 5th goal of the campaign.

The hosts were far from out of the match and in the 67th minute Spence finally beat Anderson but this time the crossbar came to Thistles rescue however the game looked to swing in their favour in the 69th minute when Mackie was shown a straight red for a strong challenge.

Just 2 minutes after the sending off Anderson again produced a great stop to keep Hearts at bay as he denied Mitchell at full stretch but despite their numerical advantage Thistle were managing the game well to restrict their opponents and were able to hold out comfortably to take the full points back up the road to Balmullo.

LM Joinery Man of the Match – Sam Anderson

Team – Sam Anderson, Gary Spence, Calum McColm, Arron Leadbetter, James Bell, Davy Whatmore, Kieran Fox (Craig Begg 4 (Jamie Mackie 21)), Scott Finlay (Andrew Stewart 84), Ronnie Barnes (Scott Nicolson 72), Steven Harris

Sub not used – Jake MacCabe