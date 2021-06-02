Fife Thistle leave it late to grab deserved equaliser

Michael Badu popped up with a deserved injury time equaliser for Thistle

Thistle were again in Jon Harrison Memorial Cup group one action when they played host to Premier League side Scotia.

Thistle were forced to change the side that had faced Burntisland the previous Saturday with Jukes, Houston and Barnes all missing through injury so Danny Mason returned to the starting 11 after an impressive performance in the midweek friendly win against St Andrews.

He was joined by Gary Spence and Lewis McLuckie in the starting line up.

There was also a competitive debut for keeper Ross Wortley who had recently joined the club from EOS side Glenrothes.

The visitors came out the traps flying and immediately took the game to Thistle taking the lead after only four minutes when a Mackie clearance took a wicked deflection off Spence, falling kindly for the Scotia striker who made no mistake.

The second half was to prove a much different affair as Thistle took the game by the scruff of the neck and within the opening few minutes only the upright prevented a leveller when Carson saw and effort strike the base of the post.

Deep into stoppage time Thistle grabbed the goal their pressure deserved when an acrobatic overhead kick from Carson was turned past the keeper by substitute Badu.

Thistle will now need to wait until after the Balgonie Scotia and Burntisland match on Saturday to know if they have secured a spot in the last 16 of the competition.