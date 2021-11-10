Fife Thistle not at their best in Swifts defeat

Fife Thistle welcomed David Rintoul back to the side

Thistle’s title hopes suffered a dent on Saturday when they fell to defeat at a windswept Dalgety Bay.

There was a first competitive start for new signing Craig Begg with a welcome return to the team for David Rintoul.

With just over four minutes on the clock, Thistle took the lead when a corner from Finlay was headed off the underside of the bar by Mackie.

The Swifts have been flying high after a slow start to the season and only a tremendous save from Thistle keeper Wortley denied Davies.

Thistle boast the best defensive record in the league and keeper Wortley has been a big part of that and he again came to his side’s rescue on the half hour when a powerful drive took a deflection on its way to goal, but the keeper somehow managed to still get a hand to the ball to push the effort over the bar.

The Swifts were dominating the latter stages of the first half and, in the 37th minute, they were awarded a penalty when a clumsy challenge from Mackie brought down Kenny.

Davies stepped up and blasted the penalty into the net to level the match.

Thistle thought they had restored their advantage against the run of play moments later when a cut back from Allan was met by Barnes whose effort may have been going wide before Begg made sure by heading home at the back post however the referee adjudged the striker to have been offside.

The second half was better for Thistle who were still well short of the standards they have set as they offered very little of an attacking threat and in the 62nd minute it was the home side who were given the chance to take the lead with Mackie again the sinner as he gave away a needless foul in the box resulting in the second penalty of the day. Again, Davies stepped up and repeated his effort from the first half to make it 2-1.

Thistle made several changes to try and change their fortunes but the tepid performance meant the home side were able to defend their lead relatively comfortably and ensure the Balmullo side got what they deserved from the game.

An extremely frustrating day for the Thistle management who need to try and find a way to get the side firing on all cylinders again if they are to have a chance of pushing for the title especially in front of goal where they have been toothless in the last few weeks.

LM Joinery Man of the Match – Andy Wainwright

Team – Ross Wortley, Liam Carson (Capt.), Jamie Mackie, Fraser Spence, James Bell (Davy Whatmore 70), Andy Wainwright, Kieran Fox, Scott Finlay (Lee Munro 65), Craig Begg (Sam Anderson 87), Ronnie Barnes (David Rintoul 65), Sean Allan