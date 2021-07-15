Fife Thistle prepare to face the legends
This Saturday sees Fife Thistle return to action with their first pre-season game when they play host to the Fife Thistle legends with a 2pm kick off at Balmullo.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 6:47 am
Updated
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 6:48 am
Almost all of last season’s squad have remained with the club and there are a few new faces. This weekend’s game is an ideal opportunity to start the build up for the 2021-22 season against some of the club’s previous stars.
Pre season fixtures: Saturday, July 17 – Fife Thistle Legends (H) 2pm kick off. Wednesday, July 21 – Glenrothes Strollers (A) 7.15 ko. Saturday, July 24 – Kinross Colts (H) 2pm ko. Wednesday, July 28 – Methilhill Strollers (A) 7.15ko. Saturday, July 31 – Leven United (H) 2pm ko. Saturday, August 7 – Newburgh Juvies (A) 2pm ko