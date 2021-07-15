Fife Thistle prepare to face the legends

This Saturday sees Fife Thistle return to action with their first pre-season game when they play host to the Fife Thistle legends with a 2pm kick off at Balmullo.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 6:47 am
Updated Thursday, 15th July 2021, 6:48 am
The Fife Thistle squad are put through their paces ahead of the new season starting
The Fife Thistle squad are put through their paces ahead of the new season starting

Almost all of last season’s squad have remained with the club and there are a few new faces. This weekend’s game is an ideal opportunity to start the build up for the 2021-22 season against some of the club’s previous stars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pre season fixtures: Saturday, July 17 – Fife Thistle Legends (H) 2pm kick off. Wednesday, July 21 – Glenrothes Strollers (A) 7.15 ko. Saturday, July 24 – Kinross Colts (H) 2pm ko. Wednesday, July 28 – Methilhill Strollers (A) 7.15ko. Saturday, July 31 – Leven United (H) 2pm ko. Saturday, August 7 – Newburgh Juvies (A) 2pm ko