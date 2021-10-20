Fife Thistle win battle of league's form sides

Scott Nicolson

Thistle played host to a Hearts of Beath side that had enjoyed four wins from their last five league games with the Balmullo side still smarting from their first league defeat of the season in their previous match.

Thistle gave a first competitive start to youngster Scott Nicolson and had Craig Begg on the bench looking for his first competitive appearance after featuring in a couple of friendlies.

The home side got off to the perfect start when they took the lead after only two minutes when Carson blasted low into the net.

In the 36th minute Nicolson showed neat skills to set Barnes up with a chance but the striker saw his effort smash of the crossbar.

Just a couple of minutes from the break Thistle deservedly doubled their advantage with Finlay again the provider as he picked out Allan who took a delightful touch to see off Smith before rifling the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

In the 79th minute Thistle did grabbed the crucial third goal when a driving run from Begg took him into the box before he unselfishly cut the ball back into the path of Barnes who made it 11 goals in nine games.

With five minutes remaining Fox made it 4-0.

LM Joinery MoM – Scott Nicolson.

Thistle: Wortley, Carson, Mackie (Brown 82), Spence, Bell, Gray, Finlay (Begg 60), Fox, Nicolson (Whatmore 67), Barnes, Allan (McCabe 82) Sub: Anderson.