Fifers hoping for Toon response

Kevin Smith and Scott Mercer combine down the win. Picture by Kenny Mackay

The Methil men will go into this Saturday’s home match with Peterhead at the foot of League One following the weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Montrose.

It’s been a tough opening four games for the Fifers who have just one point to show for their efforts.

Young knows the capabilities of his side and wants to see them show their true selves against the Blue Toon.

“The positives are we’re creating chances, we’re just not taking them,” he said.

"It’s not a good combination that we don’t take our chances against Montrose and lose two poor goals through schoolboy defending at the other end.

"The players are letting themselves, the fans and us down.

"They know what’s expected and they know what we want from them.

"From our point of view we’re just going to keep working hard, but it’s frustrating, because they show glimpses of what they can do against Queen’s Park and Dundee United.

"Montrose are a good team, they’re top of the league for a reason, and when they got their chances they took them and defended their box very well.

"Still, we broke them down on several occasions.

"At 0-0 we have chances to take the lead and at 1-0 there were chances to get back into it but we don’t.”

Young believes there is a real desire in the Fife dressing room to kickstart the season against Peterhead.

"We could be in a situation where there’s nothing coming from the players but that’s not the case,” he added.

"We can see they are still creating chances and working hard for it.

"They’re still rallying around each other.

"Peterhead are a hard team, there are no easy games in this league.

"This season, for me, is going to be harder than it’s ever been for us, firstly because of the situation with losing players and then because the league has improved and progressed.

"There are a lot of guys who were full-time last season now playing at a part-time level.”