Fifers show their caring side

Generous East Fife fans chipped in to help those who are less fortunate this Christmas.

By Scott Inglis
Monday, 20th December 2021, 5:49 pm
Updated Monday, 20th December 2021, 5:49 pm
Collection organisers Andy and Isla English with Cassie Marshall and Stewart English who are both volunteers involved with Levenmouth Foodbank. Pic by George McLuskie

A collection was held at Bayview ahead of Saturday’s match against Falkirk where fans were invited to drop off food to be distributed across the area.

This was then added to by cash from the club and a local business.

£1000 was donated from the club, £300 from the players and £200 from The Taxi Centre. The collection was organised by Fife fans Andy and Isla English.

Andy said: “Many thanks to the generosity of the board, players and fans at East Fife

and local business, The Taxi Centre who helped to ensure local families do not go without over the festive period.”

