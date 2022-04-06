Five star Carnoustie too strong for Tayport

Tayport try their luck from a free-kick during the weekend's defeat. Pic by Ryan Masheder

It was always going to be a tough game travelling to face Carnoustie Panmure at their home ground, and they proved us right with a dominant 5-0 win. It was never going to be easy against the league leaders but Tayport went into the game with high spirits. Keeper Craig Hepburn was in the starting 11 after extending his loan with the Port until the end of the season.

The home side started the match with much more possession and chances. Only a few minutes in, Steven McPhee had a great chance to put Carnoustie ahead but his shot was fantastically saved by Tayport keeper Craig Hepburn. A cross into the box by Connor Coupe was another early opportunity for Carnoustie but Port Captain Jamie Hume easily cleared the ball from Tayport’s half. Jamie Winter’s free kick also put pressure on Tayport, but defender Greg McColm headed the ball out to safety.

Despite the home side already showing that they were dominating the game, Tayport still had some chances of their own to get the first goal of the match. Ryan Paterson’s free kick flew over the wall but was an easy catch for Carnoustie keeper Jamie Robbie. A Bradie Heggie throw in found Jamie Gill but his shot was too powerful and went high over the crossbar.

Carnoustie got their first goal only 15 minutes in. Hepburn came out of his box which meant Dale Reid simply chipped the ball over him and into the net. 7 minutes later in the 22nd minute the home team doubled their lead. Ryan Dignan controlled the ball into the box and slipped it past Hepburn.

Almost 30 minutes in and Carnoustie continued to control the game. A McPhee cross was hit out for corner by Hepburn. Winter took the corner but Gill made a powerful clearance from the Tayport box. Reid also took a chance but his shot flew over the crossbar. However, 33 minutes in Reid got his goal. A cross from Coupe found Reid in the box who headed the ball into the net, making it 3-0 to the home side.

Tayport still continued to fight despite having conceded 3 goals. A couple of Paterson free kicks were great chances but the first one went too wide of the post. The second fell into the box where it found Daniel Dorovic who took his own shot but it went too high over the crossbar.

Just before half time, Carnoustie got their 4th goal. Sam Simpson showed skill by easily slipping the ball past Hepburn and into the net. The home side had definitely dominated the first half and the teams went into the break with Carnoustie leading 4-0.

Out for the next 45 minutes and Tayport came out with determination and energy. A Louis Joyce free kick not long after kick off fell into the box but Coupe was there to header it away. Gill’s fantastic long throw in also went into the box but again the ball was cleared by Carnoustie’s solid defence. Joyce also made a great cross but Carnoustie Captain Ryan Roche was there to clear the ball from the home sides half. Tayport substitute Adam Fraser also had a great chance soon after coming off the bench but his header was caught by Robbie.

Tayport keeper Hepburn made some great saves this match preventing the score from being higher. A shot from Roche was tipped over the bar by Hepburn and a Simpson header from a free kick was also well saved by him. However, despite Hepburn’s efforts, he couldn’t stop Reid’s powerful strike from the edge of the box in the 76th minute, making the score now 5-0 and giving Reid his hat trick. Heggie tried to get a goal back for Tayport but his header was tipped over the bar by Robbie.

As if it couldn’t get much worse for Tayport, 90 minutes in, Fraser received a red card for a foul on a Carnoustie player just outside of the box. Tayport struggled on the day against a strong home side and the match ended 5-0.

Tayport Manager Eddie Wolecki Black said it was a “naïve” performance but added the team could learn a lot from the game.

Tayport: Hepburn, Heggie, Joyce, McColm, Hume, Rollo, Sturrock (White), Paterson, Sludden (Fraser), Dorovic, Gill.