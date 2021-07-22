Five star Kennoway get their season off to a perfect star

Lewis Payne is on the attack for Kennoway

Kennoway travelled to Gorebridge to take on Arniston Rangers in sweltering conditions as the new East of Scotland Football League season kicked off.

The away side started with a purpose, Jason Watson the first player to worry the home keeper Capes with a shot that narrowly went past the post.

The opening goal arrived on the 11th minute when Cooper fed the ball to Payne wide on the left.

The striker showed a good turn of pace as he burst past his marker into the penalty area before slotting home from an acute angle.

Five minutes later it was 2-0.

The ball was played from Jason Watson to Falconer who raced through on goal before rounding Capes and slotting into the net.

Arniston had one solitary attack which saw Brodie called into action when their striker showed a deft touch before hitting the ball straight at the Kennoway keeper.

At the other end, Cooper went close when he collected the ball inside the area before curling the ball wide of the target.

Watson, Falconer and Brand all had further efforts during a dominant KSH first half performance.

The second half started with Kennoway on the attack straight from the centre.

An interchange between Payne and Falconer allowed Payne to race through one-on-one with Capes.

This time the young keeper managed to save.

The Kennoway attack were causing all sorts of problems for the home side and another pass from Jason Watson saw Falconer advance before firing in a low shot which Capes turned away for a corner.

From the resultant corner, taken by Cooper, KSH grabbed the third goal.

It came after several players had efforts blocked before Payne placed the ball into the bottom left hand corner of the net.

The first substitution saw Walker enter the fray in place of Falconer.

It wouldn’t take Walker long to make his mark as he got on the scoresheet after rounding the keeper and stroking the ball into the goal.

Further changes were made and, once again, the substitutes made their mark.

Bryce showed all his experience and goal scoring awareness when he won an aerial duel before chasing the ball down and knocking into the net from the edge of the area.

Arniston, on the few occasions they breached the KSH rearguard, had Brodie to contend with in goal.

Linton forced the keeper into his one solitary save of note in the second half.

Kennoway could have added to their lead with Cooper, Bryce, Black and Mair all making the home keeper work to keep the score at five.

Kennoway: Brodie (Jay), Watson, Griffin, Hughes, Wallace (Jason), Watson, Brand, Kay, Cooper, Falconer, Payne.

Subs: Mair, Bryce, Black, Roberts, Walker, Doctor.

KSH man of the match: Jason Watson.

The next scheduled game for KSH after that was at home against Craigroyston last night at 7.30pm