Five star Kennoway Star Hearts are ruthless at home

Griffin ensures there's no way through for Coldstream. Picture by Eilidh Black

Kennoway were looking to make it three wins out of three as they welcomed Coldstream to Treaton Park.

It was a slow start for both sides with little goalmouth action until KSH took the lead in the 22nd minute.

A combination of Wallace, Kay and Watson provided an opportunity for Falconer to fire in a cross into the middle of the goalmouth area where Balmer was on hand to bundle the ball over the line.

The second goal came after a high press from Payne saw the striker win the ball back, forcing an error from Bonnington, as he bundled the KSH striker over for a penalty kick. Payne stepped up and hit a low spot kick beyond the reach of McBay.

Next on the goal-scoring was skipper Griffin. A corner kick from Watson was helped on by Balmer to the back post where Griffin launched himself at the ball to score a classic diving header. Jason Watson then saw his free kick tipped onto the crossbar by McBay.

However, in the same passage of play ,Kennoway went on the hunt to win the ball back and eventually the ball fell to the feet of Jason Watson. The midfielder showed tremendous composure and technique as he placed the ball into the net via the underside of the bar.

Coldstream missed a penalty and were made to pay when Kennoway added number five when Payne netted.

KSH: Brodie, Jay Watson, Griffin, Hughes, Wallace, Jason Watson Kay, Brand, Balmer, Payne, Falconer.

Subs: Black, Walker, Mair, Bryce, Doctor, Roberts, Cooper.