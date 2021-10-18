Football clubs saddened by the passing of Davie Leitch

Fife football stalwart Davie Leitch. Picture courtesy of Kennoway Star Hearts

David Leitch was described as a “footballing pioneer” by Kennoway Star Hearts, a club he had a long time association with, both in their current incarnation and previously as Star Hearts, a club he founded in the 1960s.

Star Hearts became one of the best amateur teams in Scotland and lifted the Scottish Amateur Cup in 1975, beating Morriston YMCA at Hampden Park.

Known also for his skills as a groundsman, Leitch latterly helped out at other clubs including Cupar Hearts and St Andrews United.

A spokesman for Kennoway Star Hearts said: “Davie stepped back from the club in December 2015 but he continued to be involved with various clubs around Fife.

"Always a groundsman who took immense pride in his playing surfaces, he will be sadly missed by all.

"His footballing CV truly is outstanding.”

Leitch’s contribution to the game was recognised officially in 2008 he was presented with the merit award for services to football at the SFA/Sunday Mail grassroots awards awards at Hampden Park.

Cupar Hearts paid their own tribute, saying: “Cupar Hearts were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Davie Leitch. He worked as a groundsman with many clubs including ourselves and made a huge difference in amateur football for which we will be forever grateful.

"His contribution to football in Fife is immense and will never be forgotten.