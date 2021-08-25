Forres Thistle 0-6 Tayport

It's all smiles as Tayport advance safely. Pic by Luke Mochan

It didn’t take Tayport long to find their feet and after just four minutes Lyall Shaw scored after a pass from Reece Ritchie.

Forres rallied and James McLaren looked to score but was thwarted by a good save from Gary Thain.

Tayport missed another chance when Dayle Robertson was afforded a free kick after Jamie Gill was brought down.

Again, missing this chance did not affect morale and in the 18th minute Gill scored a second goal for the ‘Port.

The first half continued on with Tayport in control.

A few more chances came from Jamie Gill and Ryan Paterson.

Dayle Robertson came extremely close to scoring as the first half drew to a close, but his shot was just saved by Forres goalkeeper, Daniel McLeod. at half time the score remained 2-0.

The second half started fiercely with Forres Thistle desperate to even the score and Tayport looking to extend their lead.

In the 53rd minute Tayport score another goal, curtesy of Dayle Robertson firing past Thistle’s defence after a pass from Paterson.

On 58 minutes Gill flew down the right wing before passing to Dayle Robertson who slotted the ball into the back of the net, making the score Tayport 4-0 Forres Thistle.

A free kick from Ryan Paterson led to yet another goal for Tayport, this time from Louis Joyce.

Tayport’s final goal came in the 89th minute from new signing Ross Cameron who came on as a substitute for Gill.

Lyall Shaw was named the Tayport Distillery Man of the Match.

Tayport will now face Gartcairn FC away in the second round of the Scottish Junior Cup.

Tayport: Thain, Joyce, Sturrock, Ness, Hume, Rollo (Heggie), Gill (Cameron), Ritchie, Robertson, Paterson (Sanchez), Shaw.