Girls football side is on the ball

Kennoway Star Hearts girls are a club very much on the up

Kennoway Star Hearts Girls were formed just over 18 months ago and had just 10 girls and only one age group on their books.

Head coach Stevie Hamilton was keen to grow the the club and set about doing just that.

A year and a half later, with thanks to volunteers and others from across the local community, there are now over 50 girls associated with the club who are split over four different age groups .

Football in Kennoway is in a healthy place with the local girls' side continuing to grow