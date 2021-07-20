Girls football side is on the ball
Girls football is on the up in Kennoway.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 8:01 am
Kennoway Star Hearts Girls were formed just over 18 months ago and had just 10 girls and only one age group on their books.
Head coach Stevie Hamilton was keen to grow the the club and set about doing just that.
A year and a half later, with thanks to volunteers and others from across the local community, there are now over 50 girls associated with the club who are split over four different age groups .
The club has this week thanked all of those who have dedicated their time and supported the club including sponsors Fife Central Sheds, 19th Hole Restaurant, William Wilson Plumbing Cupar and Scot Energy 4 U.