Glenrothes furious after weekend call-off

The Warout club are furious that the scheduled home match against Edinburgh South has been cancelled by league chiefs.

The game was arranged after Burntisland, who Glens had been due to play, are now playing a cup replay and Edinburgh had a free week.

But the brakes were put on the plans in the middle of the week, leaving the Warout club now not without a home match until the end of the month.

Kevin Smith, left, and John Martin, right, are not happy with the decision not to allow Glenrothes to play this weekend

This, they say, will leave them out of pocket and the matter is compounded by the fact that their next home game after this month’s isn’t until the end of October.

In a statement released on social media, joint managers Kevin Smith and John Martin hit out at the decision to call off the game.

“Kev and I are extremely disappointed at this decision by the league committee,” said the statement.

"Already we are playing catch up on games with the teams round about us.

"The fixtures have not been kind to us, we have both 11am and 5pm kick offs and we are also being asked to play on a Sundays.

"When we all signed up to this league we were reminded that clubs shouldn’t take for granted that they have a free week and fixtures may change. For a team that’s just in the league five minutes to be granted not to play on a Saturday after a fixture been made is ridiculous.

"We have had four away games in six over four weeks and now with the postponement of this Saturday’s game we now have to wait another three weeks for another home game.

"Times have been difficult enough getting revenue in and decisions like this don’t help.

"We personally think the league should have been stronger on this instead of letting teams dictate when they want to play or not.

"We can also only apologise to the hospitality and sponsors that were coming to our game on Saturday.”