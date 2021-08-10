Glenrothes gaffers delighted with side's response

Lea Schiavone got his name on the scoresheet for Glenrothes as the club rebounded from a loss last week. Pic by Bill McBurnie

Glens turned the tables on their hosts in the Alex Jack cup, running out 3-2 winners away from home.

Martin knew the team needed to be better than the week before and believes they showed what they’re really about at Rosyth.

He said: “Kev (Smith, fellow co-manager) and I got the reaction we were looking for.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Great team effort and the quality was better.

"It’s difficult to play against a team that wants to play the long ball constantly, but I think we dealt with it well.

"We scored three good goals, first one Reece Brown turns two Rosyth players inside out and delivers a good ball in to Graeme Walker for the finish.

"Graeme scores the second with a finish from outside the box.

"The third was a great team goal starting with a pass from Callum Kinnes down the right hand side to Reece who again was direct beat the defender to deliver to Lea Schiavone to finish well.

"We’re disappointed to lose the goals we did but overall we are happy with the performance and result.

"We picked up a couple of injuries on that surface that we will need to assess things before our game on Wednesday against Syngenta."

Amongst the starting XI for Saturday’s game was Michael Gibb who joined the club during the week.

The management duo told the club’s social media channels that Gibb was a player they were keen to get on board.

“We are delighted that Michael has signed with The Glens he has had interest from a few clubs so it was important we got the deal done quickly,” they said.

Following Wednesday night’s East of Scotland qualifying cup away game with Syngenta, Glens return to league business on Saturday, travelling to Heriot Watt University.

Thornton Hibs recorded a terrific 2-1 cup tie win at Heriot Watt at the weekend.

On Saturday they host Preston Athletic in the league following a midweek cup tie at Oakley.