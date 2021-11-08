Glenrothes hit sloppy St Monans for six

They arrived looking for revenge for the home defeat they had suffered in the reverse fixture. This they achieved in fine style by slamming six past a shambolic St Monans team. The strong wind was to prove a major factor in the result as the team from west Fife used this advantage in the first half to fire five passed the home team without reply. Everyone of the goals was made so easy for the away front line as they continually strolled past the Swallows defence to score at will. The game was effectively over after the third goal went in on thirty four minutes and a further two only emphasised the gap between the two teams at the interval. Playing with the wind in the second half St Monans did show a bit more fight but inaccurate passing and a lack of desire to get in the box made defending a simple task. They were thrown a small crumb of comfort when the referee awarded a penalty for hand ball but still they failed to score when Andrew Tods spot kick was saved by the keeper. By this time Glenrothes had made it six but a consolation goal from Janek Adam was the only little bit of cheer on what was a bitterly disappointing afternoon. Despite being a number of players short this was a very poor display by the home team who must bounce back quickly or next weeks fixture. The match was kindly sponsored by St Monans Bowling Club Bar.