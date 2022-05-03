Glens gave it their all at Stirling

Glenrothes co-manager John Martin

Glens may have dropped a couple of points in their travels but it wasn’t for a lack of trying in front of goal as the Warout side dominated.

The draw means, with three league games to go, Glenrothes sit third in the First Division Conference B.

With three games to be played they are just four points from leaders Oakley United.

Martin said: “I feel like am go repeat myself from last week here.

"I thought we were in control of the game and creating numerous chances with their keeper making a few good saves. We then gave away a goal and found ourselves 1-0 down. Five minutes before half time we had corner after corner after corner and all our shots were either getting blocked or being cleared.

"At half time we told the boys to be patient and calm and our goal would eventually come and within the first five minutes we got a goal back from a good header from Connor Schiavone at the back post.

"We continued to put pressure on Stirling and dominated the rest of the second half but unfortunately we just couldn’t find that second goal. I feel for our players because they put a lot into the game and deserved more.

“Again Kev (Smith, fellow co-manager) and I can’t ask for any more effort from the boys we are frustrated for them but we will regroup we have three league games left and we will now focus on our next game at home to Peebles.”