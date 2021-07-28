Honours even at the Canniepairt

Tayport were held by East Craigie at the weekend. Picture by Ryan Masheder

Tayport’s third match of the season ended in stalemate, writes Eilidh Aitken.

The first half of the match was largely dominated by East Craigie with Tayport struggling to find their feet.

Port’s Jamie Gill and East Craigie’s Grady McGrath fought for early goals but neither side could find the back of the net.

Tayport were also forced into an early substitution after Sam Sanchez went down injured, appearing to have pulled his hamstring.

East Craigie’s Conan Howett and Tayport’s Jamie McCabe were booked for bad tackles during a first half which was scrappy at best as East Craigie fought to stay in control of the match.

Despite free kicks creating chances for both teams, the first half ended 0-0.

Tayport came back fighting after half time with Ryan Paterson creating multiple goal opportunities for the Canniepairt side.

Dayle Robertson and Jamie Gill both looked to score, though East Craigie’s goalkeeper, Liam Dunn, prevented Tayport from taking the lead.

Tensions rose once again when Tayport were given a penalty due to a hand ball in the box.

Dayle Robertson stepped up but his shot was once again saved by Dunn.

In the 65th minute Tayport were left with 10 men after Jamie Gill was sent off after a reckless tackle.

Tayport: Thain, Heggie, Sanchez (Wilson), Ness, Joyce, Ritchie, Gill, Paterson, Robertson, McCabe, Shaw (Irvine).