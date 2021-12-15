Honours even in north east Fife derby

Former Tayport striker Alan Tulleth, left, has signed with Fife Thistle

Thistle made the short trip to St Andrews to face their local rivals in a league match bolstered by the return to the club of Alan Tulleth from Lochee United.

His arrival was tempered slightly by the absence of centre-half pairing Fraser Spence and Jamie Mackie, however, there was a debut for Aaron Leadbetter who had been injured in pre-season and he slotted into the centre of the defence.

The first chance of the match fell to Thistle in the early exchanges when the drive of Whatmore allowed him to pick out Tulleth but the striker’s effort struck the top of the crossbar.

It was the Colts who took the lead in the 61st minute when they got in behind the Thistle defence before a low drive was fired home by Cuffley to cap off a good move.

As the game entered the final 20 minutes Thistle were finally beginning to build a bit of momentum and only a goal line clearance denied Tulleth.

The points looked to be going the way of the home side when, in the 81st minute, a slack Leadbetter pass was intercepted with the ball then carried up the park before being delivered into box where former Thistle striker Watt showed his usual sharpness in front of goal.

In the third minute of stoppage time there was a glimmer of hope for Thistle when Gray struck the crossbar with the ball falling to Gary Spence who rifled the ball into the roof of the net.

Deep into stoppage time. Gray delivered the ball into the back post where Carson was on hand to slide the ball home to the delight of all of a Thistle persuasion.

In the end it was a poor day for Thistle who failed to get into their stride against a more energetic and hungry looking Colts side. But, credit to the players for pushing on right through to the final kick of the match.

LM Joinery MoM – Whatmore.

Thistle: Wortley, Carson, Leadbetter (McColm 81), Bell, Whatmore (Spence 81), Gray, Wainwright (Barnes 49), Finlay (Walker 81), Allan, Tulleth, Harris.

Sub: Anderson.