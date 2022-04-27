In-form Thistle unable to break down Swifts

Fife Thistle forward Alan Tulleth

Thistle went into this match in confident form after an excellent win midweek away to league leaders Lochgelly United where an own goal and a couple of moments of brilliance from Alan Tulleth gave Thistle a 3-2 win and stretch their unbeaten run to 11 games.

The opening exchanges were low on quality with play peppered by multiple free-kicks and misplaced passes from both sides.

On the stroke of half time The Swifts produced probably the best bit of football in a dire half when a good move saw Crozier with a chance on goal but Wortley was up to the task with a good save.

The second half was only five minutes old when the deadlock was broken after the referee pointed to the spot when Gibb went to the ground under a challenge from Carson. Gibb stepped up and sent Wortley the wrong way with his spot kick.

Thistle shuffled things around in order to try and create more of an attacking threat and only a strong save from Chalmers denied Harris just after the hour.

In the 74th minute Thistle thought they had levelled the match when a Harris effort was blocked with the ball falling to Barnes whose shot looked clearly over the line before it was hooked clear.

LM Joinery MoM – Liam Carson

Thistle: Wortley, Spence (Nicolson 84), Carson, Leadbetter, MacCabe (McColm 54), Allan, Gray, Finlay, Whatmore, Barnes, Harris.