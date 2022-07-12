In pictures: East Fife 0-2 Dunfermline

Ryan Schiavone works his way down the wing. Pic by Kenny Mackay

Both of these clubs suffered relegation from their respective divisions last season with promotion back up the number one priority for the Fifers and the Pars.

But it was a Premier Sports Cup tie that started the campaign which, in truth, still had something of a pre-season feel to it.

There was very little between the two in the first-half with the best of what was created falling the way of Dunfermline.

Ryan Schiavone breaks down the Dunfermline wing

Craig Wighton had an early sight of goal but neither keeper was seriously tested.

Things did pick up in the second-half with Dunfermline again having the better of possession and chances created.

But for all their possession they struggled to break East Fife down.

That in itself will be one of the main positives Stevie Crawford will have taken from this game, that his side’s shape remained disciplined and well drilled against a decent level of opposition.

East Fife battle to get in behind the Dunfermline defence

Kieran Millar and Liam Newton broke things up on the edge of the Fife area with the partnership of Aaron Steele and Sam Denham looking like it could develop.

On the other hand, Pars goalie Deniz Mehmet remained completely untroubled, something Stevie Crawford will no doubt be working on ahead of the league season starting.

Kevin O’Hara had a sight of goal which Allan Fleming beat away before the Pars opened the scoring, Lewis McCann finishing off a Kyle Benedictus delivery.

Dunfermline merited their lead on the balance of play and Fleming pulled off another stunning, point blank save to keep the score at 1-0.

East Fife FC remembered long time fan Bill Young before the game. All pics by Kenny Mackay

It didn’t remain that way for long, McCann netting from the penalty spot after Aaron Comrie had been fouled.

Boss Crawford said: “Credit to Dunfermline, over the piece they deserved to win the game but, in the main, I’m happy with how our team went about our business.

"Our go to this season is, if they boys know what they’re doing out of possession, then you can try to cut teams open with your forward play.

"Dunfermline restricted us with that and I know James McPake has worked the team really hard over pre-season, my boys have worked hard as well and, on a hot day, I can’t fault them for their effort.

Jack Healy breaks clear as East Fife press

"It was just that final bit of quality that could have caused Dunfermline problems when we had our spells in the first-half that we might have come away with something.”

The Pars defence come out on top in this aerial battle

The Fifers take a water break in the baking heat at the weekend

Stewart Murdoch is crowded out inside the Dunfermline box

Jack Healy scampers clear of his marker

The Pars defence clear their lines

The Fifers take a break under the Bayview sunshine

