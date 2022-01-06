Jamie Mackie excited by Tayport return

Mackie is synonymous with the north east Fife football scene, having not only pulled on the Tayport shirt but also that of St Andrews United and, more recently, Fife Thistle.

But he’s back at ‘Port now with Wolecki Black appointing him as player/assistant manager.

Mackie first arrived at the Canniepairt in 2011 on-loan from Raith Rovers before joining permanently.

Jamie Mackie, left, in action for Tayport. The forward is now back at the club as player/assistant manager

He moved on to St Andrews before returning to Tayport and then on to Fife Thistle where he has been player/coach until recently.

Mackie has appeared for Tayport 134 times, scoring 28 goals.

Boss Wolceki Black said: “I am delighted to welcome Jamie aboard, not only will he be an asset on the pitch but his experience in the coaching field over the past few months should prove to be of great benefit to the club.

"It is no secret that we have been a little short in numbers defensively and this situation has been exaggerated by Covid-19 and work schedules.

"Therefore it was essential to get our squad strengthened and I believe the signing of Jamie helps us do that."

Mackie will be back at the club this weekend when Tayport return to Midlands League duty when they host Dundee Violet.

Tayport are sitting in a healthy sixth place in the division with Saturday’s visitors six places behind them.

On his return to the Canniepairt, Mackie told Tayport’s website that he was excited by the opportunity.

“It is a great opportunity to learn from and work alongside Eddie, Grant Miller and Bobby Brown.

"It was a great opportunity that I couldn’t turn down and hopefully it can be a successful one for myself and the club. I am looking forward to meeting the boys in the changing room and getting started, I still speak to a few of the guys that were there before so it will be good to get back involved again.

"The club had started getting work done to extend and upgrade the facilities when I left, so it is now really good to see the work finished.

"I would like to thank Colin and Gary at Fife Thistle for all they have done."