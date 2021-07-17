Kelty Hearts 3-0 East Fife

Stewart Murdoch suffered a first half injury for East Fife. Pic by Kenny Mackay

The two kingdom sides met in a Premier Sports Cup Fife derby at Central Park with the League Two new boys managing to keep the Methil men at arm's reach.

East Fife managed to enjoy some good doses of possession, in the second half particularly, but didn't do enough to break down a stubborn Kelty backline.

The home side were two goals up by the time the second half kicked off, giving them the right to defend their lead.

Sean Brown tries his luck

Boss Young says the Fifers need to learn from the loss and develop a mean streak of their own in defence and attack.

“It doesn’t matter what level you’re playing at, if you give teams a goal of a start then it’ll cost you, and it did," he said.

“It was a straight ball which just came over the top.

“We had a wee warning a couple of minutes before it but didn’t heed that warning.

Danny Denholm presses forward for East Fife

“Nathan Austin then does what he does well.

“The second goal, their boy cuts inside, crosses the ball and Ross Dunlop is trying to clear it with his head but it takes the sting and power out of the cross and Austin is there again at the back post and we have nobody marking him.

“We had the same number of shots and opportunities in the first half but the difference is we didn’t take them and weren’t ruthless enough.

“It was a big improvement in the second half and two or three good chances to get back in it.”

Nathan Austin tormented his former club, hitting twice in the second half to send Kelty on their way.

He almost turned creator for Kallum Higgingbotham after 10 minutes but Higgingbotham's strike was beaten away.

The home side waited just a couple more minutes to open the scoring, though.

A long throughball sailed over the visiting defence and was picked up by Austin who finished in typical style.

Sean Brown almost pulled one back for the Fifers but his turn and shot was screwed a foot wide.

Kelty were looking menacing in attack and the front four of Austin, Higgingbotham, Jamie Barjonas and Joe Cardle will no douby run riot in League Two.

They were clinical, and made it 2-0 when Austin collected a Cardle cross and beat Gallacher.

East Fife needed to improve after the break and did that, enjoying a lot more of the ball.

They had chances to pull one back, Danny Denholm, Ryan Wallace and Scott Mercer all with sights of goal.