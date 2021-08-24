Kennoway are hit for four by Hi Hi's

Kennoway Star Herats skipper Ally Griffin. Picture by Eilidh Black

The East of Scotland Football League Conference A game of the day came with third placed Athletic hosting second placed Hearts at a very soggy Millfield.

A blow for Kennoway arrived on the 12th minute when a cross into the box struck the arm of skipper Griffin. Despite the protests the referee decided to point to the spot and award the home side a disputed penalty kick. Hill stepped up and sent KSH keeper Brodie the wrong way.

It was end to end and the home side were next to attack when McGarry brought out a save from Brodie.

Six minutes from the break Haddington were gifted possession in midfield and McGarry hammered a low left foot drive past keeper Brodie. The ball hit the base of the post before rebounding to Russell on the edge of the box and he calmly stroked home.

Five minutes into the second half Haddington were awarded another penalty kick.

A pass to McGarry saw the striker advance before he tried to hurdle Brodie’s dive at his feet. The collision saw the referee point to the spot. Hill stepped up again to slam the ball past the outstretched arm of Brodie. Five minutes later the three points were well and truly sealed when Hill netted.

A KSH corner on 73 minutes saw a powerful Falconer header bring out a brilliant save from Cornet.

KSH: Brodie, Jay Watson, Griffin, Couper, Mair, Jason Watson, Kay, Balmer, Cooper, Falconer, Payne.