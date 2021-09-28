Kennoway battle back to grab all three points

Kennoway welcomed Rosyth to Treaton Park in what promised to be a typical action packed league derby.

It was a positive start from KSH as they created chances for Falconer and Hughes as they searched for the opening goal.

Rosyth were threat with Lumsden and Strang providing danger to the Kennoway defence.

Daryl Falconer and Lewis Payne celebrate Kennoway's third goal. Pic by Eilidh Black

Warrender was called into action as he saved an effort from Strang approaching the half hour.

Rosyth stunned the hosts when a long diagonal pass was collected by Lumsden wide on the right. The striker carried the ball into the penalty area before striking a wicked drive back across Warrender into the goal.

Kennoway only took four minutes to level and it was a fine team goal. Falconer played the ball to Balmer in the middle of the park,the stand in skipper swept the ball wide to Jason Watson who in turn fed the ball back to the skipper,a touch past a defender and a low ball into the path of Payne saw the striker gleefully knock the ball home.

The goal helped spark KSH into a spell of constant attacks. A long ball out of defence by Hughes saw Falconer outpace the Roysth back-line before hitting an exquisite chip from twenty yards past the despairing dive of Penman for goal number two.

Kennoway went close again when a free kick from Cooper was met by the head of Griffin,the defender watched as the ball sneaked past the post.

The third goal arrived with ten minutes remaining. A pinpoint pass from Jason Watson found Falconer in a similar position to his first goal,the striker took the ball into the penalty area only for Penman to delay him in getting his effort away,however he showed his composure as he nonchalantly lifted the ball over the goalkeeper and a defender to secure the win.

Falconer almost grabbed a hat trick in the closing minutes as he fired a shot into the side net from a Cooper pass.

The drama was not finished as the hosts saw Jason Watson sent off as the game entered injury time. A high ball was contested by Watson and Rosyth`s Finlay. There was a collision between the players with Finlay landing heavily on the turf. The referee deemed in dangerous play and produced a red card. FT 3-1

TEAM: Warrender (Jay) Watson Couper Hughes Mair Craig Brand Balmer (Jason) Watson Payne Falconer Subs: Cooper Bryce Kay Griffin Black Brodie