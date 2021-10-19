Kennoway depart cup following emotional 90 minutes

KSH man of the match Craig Brand. Pic by Danielle Craig

This South Challenge Cup meeting was played following a week of sadness for the hosts following the passing of academy coach Chris Divers.

Before kick-off the referee gathered both sets of players at the centre circle to honour his life with a minute of applause.

Kennoway paid tribute by presenting Braves captain for the day, Jamie Walker, with a flower wreath and trophy inscribed ‘in friendship’.

After three minutes KSH were a goal down when a corner was headed in by the towering McDowall.

Two minutes later another goal crushed any hope Kennoway had of getting a positive result against the Lowland League side.

Duncan got his head up and played an arrow of a pass, splitting the away side’s midfield and defence straight through the middle.

The pass found Walker who finished well.

A third goal inside 10 minutes from Armstrong ensured the whirlwind start from the home side left KSH shellshocked.

The final goal of the match saw Walker grab his second.

He cut inside before hitting a low shot to Warrender`s near post leaving the keeper helpless.

Kennoway had spells of play where they looked good in possession without really troubling the home keeper.

Despite having several corners in they struggled to create a good goal scoring opportunity.

KSH: Warrender, Jay Watson, Griffin, Hughes, Bryce, Craig, Balmer, Brand, Kay, Cooper, Payne.