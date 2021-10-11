Kennoway edge out derby rivals

Daryl Falconer got his name on the scoresheet

KSH made the short trip to Thornton for another derby after last weekend’s loss at Lochore.

It was a typical start to the match with a lot tackles,aerial duels and very few goal scoring chances.

The home side settled and had a few half chances that were dealt with by KSH Brodie in goal, In fact the Kennoway `keeper was playing as an auxiliary sweeper at times as he swept on more than one occassion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gradually Kennoway found their feet and started to pose a threat in the Hibs penalty area.

A corner kick from Liam Craig was met by a powerful Ross Balmer header leaving Hall no chance as the ball powered into the top corner.

A flurry of chances from KSH saw Cooper sraw a save from Hall at the near post. Then just before half time a pass from Cooper released Falconer who saw his shot well saved by Hall as the team`s went into the break at 0-1 HT 01

The second half was only minutes old when Cooper picked the ball up on the left drove inside and attempted a shot from 25 yards,the ball swerved as Hall produced a quite stunning save as he tipped the ball over the crossbar.

Thornton had a penalty appeal waved away by the referee as Griffin and Coleman collided inside the penalty area.

Kennoway were to extend their lead when a ball from Bryce found Falconer hugging the left touch-line. The striker weaved past a defender before curling a shot into the opposite corner of the goal leaving Hall helpless.

A few minutes later KSH almost grabbed a third goal. Payne chased down a pass into the penalty area and lifted the ball over Hall,the angle was getting tighter before he managed to get his effort away,in doing so he collided with the post. After treatment the striker was unable to continue.