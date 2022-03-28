Kennoway held at Whitehill Welfare
Ryan Wilson saw his early opener for Kennoway Star Hearts cancelled out by Whitehill Welfare at the weekend.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 28th March 2022, 2:42 pm
Monday, 28th March 2022, 2:42 pm
In the end the Treaton Park side returned to the kingdom content with their point following a positive 90 minutes against Welfare in the League Cup Group H.
Wilson’s goal came with just seven minutes gone with the home side pulling level just five minutes later.
This weekend Kennoway Star Hearts remain on cup duty when they host Stoneyburn.
Kennoway sit second in Group H, two points behind Whitehill Welfare.
Tucked in behind are Dunbar United, Stoneyburn and Ormiston.
Kick-off on Saturday is 2.30pm.