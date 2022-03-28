Kennoway held at Whitehill Welfare

Kennoway Star Hearts were held to a 1-1 draw at Whitehill Welfare on Saturday. Stock pic by Scott Louden

In the end the Treaton Park side returned to the kingdom content with their point following a positive 90 minutes against Welfare in the League Cup Group H.

Wilson’s goal came with just seven minutes gone with the home side pulling level just five minutes later.

This weekend Kennoway Star Hearts remain on cup duty when they host Stoneyburn.

Kennoway sit second in Group H, two points behind Whitehill Welfare.

Tucked in behind are Dunbar United, Stoneyburn and Ormiston.