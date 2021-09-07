Kennoway hit four to record deserved derby win

Lewis Payne celebrating his first goal. Picture by Eilidh Black

It was derby day at Treaton Park as Kennoway welcomed St Andrews in a game both teams were looking to gain three points for different reasons.

Kennoway were looking to get back to winning ways after their recent defeat away to Haddington and St Andrews were looking to continue their goal scoring form after they hit Arniston for six.

KSH started strongly with Payne, Falconer and Cooper all having chances in the opening 10 minutes.

It was a strong start for the home side and they were shocked when a corner kick from the right was powered into the top corner of the goal by an Adam Davidson header to give the visitors the lead.

Kennoway grabbed the equaliser approaching the half hour mark.

A pass from Cooper released Payne in the inside left channel.

The striker advanced into the penalty area before curling an exquisite right foot shot high past the diving Moran.

KSH continued to press the remainder of the half only to be denied by some resolute defending from St Andrews.

The second half ignited into action inside 40 seconds.

Payne robbed Sneddon and took the ball into the box before firing an angled shot past Moran to give his side a deserved lead.

The next goal killed any chance of a St Andrews comeback.

Payne a precise pass from Jason Watson and took the ball past Moran. The striker steadied himself and played the ball across goal for Cooper to finish.

The final goal of the game saw Bryce and Payne link up outside the penalty area. The ball broke to Payne and he unselfishly played it across the goal-mouth for Bryce to score with ease.

KHA: Brodie, Jay Watson, Griffin, Hughes, Mair, Craig, Jason Watson, Kay, Cooper, Falconer, Payne.

Subs: Warrender, Bryce, Couper, Brand, Roberts.