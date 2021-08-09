Kennoway hit the top after crushing win

Lewis Payne was in the thick of the action. Pic by Eilidh Black

Tweedmouth were the visitors as Kennoway looked to regain top spot in the league with leaders Leith were in cup action.

Lewis Payne struck first in the third minute when Cooper’s free kick from the left was headed back across goal by Balmer with Payne on hand to knock the ball home.

Jason Watson claimed the next one after some good work between Payne and Kay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second half started with Kennoway looking to get the killer third goal.

It was Falconer who would get in on the scoring after a cut back across goal allowed the striker the opportunity to pick his spot.

Five minutes later the same combination of Payne and Falconer saw the same outcome.

A ball from Griifin found Payne on the left, the striker dragged the ball to the by-line cutting it back for Falconer to guide the ball past the now over worked Fletcher.

With six minutes remaining the combination of Payne and Falconer came up trumps yet again.

Payne fed the ball to Falconer on the edge of the area, the striker got a shot away that looped up into the air after Fletcher’s save, Payne showed his goal scoring instinct as was on hand to nod the ball into the empty net.

Tweedmouth grabbed a consolation goal in injury time from the spot.

Tony Couper upended Mdlasini as he burst into the box.

Already on a caution, Couper was sent off.