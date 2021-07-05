Kennoway launch friendly fire at Bridge of Don

Pre-season preparations continued with a trip to Aberdeenshire for Kennoway as they tackled Bridge of Don Thistle.

The home side started on the front foot and pinned KSH back in defence for long spells.

Skipper Griffin battled away with the rest of his defence as the journey looked to have drained some energy out of the team.

Kennoway's Ricki Cooper makes a run at the Bridge of Don defence

But it was Kennoway who snatched the lead on the 17th minute.

A ball played up to striker Payne saw him tangle with two defenders who clumsily brought him down. The KSH striker made no mistake from the spot, sending the keeper the wrong way.

The lead was short-lived as Thistle hit back inside three minutes with a cutting move through the middle that saw a midfield runner get on the end of ball lifting beyond Brodie for an equaliser.

A further set back for KSH came when the home side were awarded a penalty with the referee deeming skipper Griffin’s contact illegal. The Thistle striker stepped up and hit the ball high into the net for the lead.

KSH were second to every ball over the next ten minutes as they struggled to find any fluency in their game.

The second half started really brightly for Kennoway with Bryce forcing the home keeper into a fine save after good build up play involving Cunningham and Payne.

The early chance seemed to inspire confidence into the young Kennoway team and it was no surprise when they drew level seven minutes into the half. Another fine passing move saw Brand, Kay, Watson and Payne all involved before Bryce and Kay combined and midfielder Kay unleashed a controlled shot that zipped into the top corner from 20 yards.

Shortly after another run and shot from Kay saw him bring a save out of the home keeper.

KSH grabbed the lead when a Cooper corner picked out Kay inside the box,Kay played it back into the middle where skipper Griffin gleefully fired home from eight yards.

A late onslaught from Thistle saw youngster Doctor stand up to everything that was thrown at him with some fine saves.