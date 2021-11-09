Kennoway lose out in border raid

Nathan Doig breaks forward for Kennoway Star Hearts during the weekend's match. Pic by Danielle Craig

Kennoway travelled over the border for their first game in England taking on Tweedmouth Rangers.

Kicking down the slope with the wind behind them KSH started strongly.

A free kick from Wallace was blocked and from the resultant corner keeper Mutch had to make a brave save to deny Falconer.

It was something of a shock when the home side took the lead. A ball played into the Kennoway half saw keeper Warrender attempt a clearance,the ball broke to Bell who knocked it home from 30 yards.

The half continued with KSH pressing looking to get back on level terms,the goal arrived after a free kick from Cooper was spilled by Mutch only for Jason Watson to score with a header.

Falconer was next to bring out a save from Mutch as he saw his effort from ten yards.

Right on the stroke of half time Doig crashed a header off the outside of the post from a Wallace corner.

The second half started with Falconer blazing a shot over the crossbar then Watson hit the side net with a drive from an acute angle.

Kennoway were stunned on the hour when the hosts went back in front.

A move on the right saw the ball played across the face of the goal for Robinson to knock the ball home from six yards.

KSH toiled to get back into the game and the closest they came to scoring was a low drive from Balmer that drifted wide.

The game ended on a sour note when two Kennoway players were shown straight red cards for dissent. It was a day to forget as Kennoway.

KSH: Warrender, Mair, Griffin, Doig, Wallace, Craig, Balmer, Kay, Jason Watson, Falconer, Cooper.

Subs: Hughes, Bryce, Brand, Jay Watson.

Ahead of the weekend's game the club announced that a couple of its players had moved on to pastures new.

Anthony Coupar was the first, leaving Treaton Park to join Lochgelly Albert.

The next to go was Lewis Payne, the forward signed by Linlithgow Rose.

Rose said: “The club is delighted to announce the signing of 22-year-old striker Lewis Payne from Kennoway Star Hearts.

"We would like to thank our friends at Kennoway Star Hearts for their assistance in completing the transfer professionally and quickly and wish them all the best for the rest of the season.”