Kennoway lose out in pre-season friendly

Kennoway Star Hearts……..1Cumbernauld Utd…….……..2

Monday, 28th June 2021, 12:25 pm
Lewis Payne celebrates Kennoway's opener

Pre season is firmly underway and KSH welcomed Cumbernauld Utd to Treaton Park for a friendly.

The home side took the lead with a goal created by Falconer and finished by Payne.

The lead did not last that long though as the visitors levelled on the 12th minute when Neil knocked in from close range.

The away side took the lead with seven minutes left with a move that stretched the KSH backline. The ball finally arrived at the feet of Cameron who struck a low shot into the net.

With two minutes left United were reduced to 10 men.