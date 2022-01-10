Kennoway Star Hearts appoint club captain as interim-boss

Kennoway Star Hearts interim boss, Ally Griffin

Club skipper Griffin will take on the role on an interim-basis to start out with as a player/manager.

Richardson stepped down from his post leaving Kennoway in a healthy sixth place in the East of Scotland Football League’s First Division Conference A.

The club confirmed: “Manager Lee Richardson has stepped down from his role as manager.

"At this time we would like to thank Lee for his efforts over the past few years.

"Coming in and stabilising the team, rebuilding the squad and attracting players who have had to deal with stop/start issues regarding Covid-19.

"It is not an easy situation for anyone involved with team sports at times people seem to forget these things.”

"The club are delighted to announce that captain Ally Griffin has agreed to be our new interim player/manager

"Everyone at the club wishes ‘Griff’ the best of luck for the rest of the season.”

Griffin wasted little time in making his first addition to the squad, attracting Ryan Cowie on loan from Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts FC.

Kennoway added: “Thank you to all involved at the Swifts for getting the move through as new manager Ally Griffin makes his first signing for the club.”

Kennoway Star Hearts had been due to host Thornton Hibs in a local derby at the weekend but the fixture was postponed.