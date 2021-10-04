Kennoway Star Hearts depart the cup after heavy Lochore loss

Murray Black made his starting debut. Pic by Eilidh Black

Kennoway Star Hearts were in King Cup first round action as they travelled to Central Park to take on Lochore.

Murray Black was given his first start for the club after his call up from KSH under-20s.

The game started with Kennoway on the front foot. A chance for Falconer saw the striker pull his shot inches wide from 20 yards inside the first few minutes.

KSH took the lead in the seventh minute when Payne played the ball wide to Black,the wide man carried the ball to the edge of the area before slipping a pass into the path of Watson. The full back continued his run before hitting a low shot across Wotherspoon and into the net.

The lead was short lived as Lochore hit back inside five minutes. Wotherspoon played a long ball to Crawford wide on the right before playing a low cross into the incoming Cusick who swept the ball past Brodie.

KSH had a chance to regain the lead when Balmer found Cooper wide on the left. He cut inside and hit a low shot that was well held by the home keeper.

It was the home side who took the lead with and almost identical goal to the first. This time it was Sutherland who knocked the ball home from inside the six yard box.

Kennoway had a few efforts on goal prior to the half time whistle with Cooper and Black bringing out saves from Wotherspoon.

With a minute of the half left Lochore hit a blow to the hopes of the away side when Crawford collected the ball inside the penalty area and rifled the ball high past Brodie via the aid of a defelction to make it 3-1. HT 3-1

The second half was only a few minutes old when Crawford struck again. A ball played across the face of the goal saw the winger strike,the KSH players claimed for offside but the referee gave the goal.

Lochore were playing with confidence and they scored a fifth goal when Sutherland went on a mazy run before slotting for a fine individual goal.

Kennoway had their own forays in attack but they were coming up against an inspired Wotherspoon as he saved from Kay and Payne.

With twelve minutes remaining the scoreline was increased with Sutherland completing his hat-trick with a goal from close range after a free kick was headed into his path.

Kennoway had a late flurry of attack. Bryce saw a low shot from eighteen yards tipped around the post from Wotherspoon. Watson then saw a cross-cum-shot spilled by the keeper as KSH tried to add to their tally.

Payne continued his goal scoring form after linking with Bryce and Falconer,the striker clipped a left footed shot past Wotherspoon from an acute angle.

Wotherspoon then denied Falconer with a stunning save from the strikers shot diverting the ball onto the post. FT 6-2

Team : Brodie Watson Griffin Couper Mair Black Balmer Kay Cooper Falconer Payne Subs: Bryce Cunningham Warrender Hughes Wallace