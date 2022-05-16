Kennoway Star Hearts host season's awards night

The event was held at the Kennoway British Legion for both the senior and under 20s teams.
The winners were: Players’ player of the year – Ross Balmer.
Committee’s player of the year – Jason Watson.
Supporters player of the year -Jay Watson.
Special mention was also given to groundsman Bill Black for the tireless work he does throughout the season and the volunteers in the kitchen who cater for all visiting Treaton Park.
On Saturday Kennoway are in league action when they welcome Leith Athletic.
Kick-off at Treaton Park is 2.30pm.