Kennoway Star Hearts suffer cup loss at Luncarty

Kennoway's Jason Watson. Picture by Eilidh Black

It was cup duty for KSH as they travelled to Perthshire to take on Luncarty.

Still with a list of absentees, Kennoway also had to contend without top goalscorer Lewis Payne.

It was a reshuffled line up that took the field and inside 30 seconds KSH saw a Falconer effort sail over the crossbar.

The home side took the lead in the 12th minute when the ball was swept from left to right and into the path of Yates who placed the ball beyond Brodie.

Kennoway were looking disjointed and a second goal arrived on the 28th minute when a corner from the left was powered home by the head of Sinclair.

A much needed half time team talk saw KSH start the second half in a more aggressive manner. Right from the off they applied pressure on the ball that was not there in the first half. A succession of corner kicks were racked up. Chances fell for Falconer, Bryce and Couper as Luncarty battled to maintain their two goal lead.

Kennoway were looking to Liam Craig and Jason Watson on the flanks to provide that killer pass to open up the home defence.

Bryce took the ball wide right and bustled his way past a few players for his low shot from fifteen yards was saved by Patton.

To their credit Luncarty were getting blocks and tackles in just when KSH were looking to get a foothold back in the tie.

KSH: Brodie, Jay Watson, Couper, Hughes, Mair, Craig, Kay, Balmer, Jason Watson, Bryce, Falconer.