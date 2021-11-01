Kennoway's female section is on the up
Kennoway Star Hearts Football Club are highlighting the opportunities they provide for females in the community as part of ‘Scottish women and girls in sport week’.
Football plays a huge role in communities across Scotland and, along with the rapid growth of the women’s and girls’ game, KSH are keen to promote all it does to keep people active and to foster a life-long love of the sport. Stevie Hamilton head of the girls section said: "24 months ago we started off with four girls at training, fast forward to now and we have near on 60 playng across four age groups.”
If you would like to get involved with the club, contact Stevie Hamilton on 07790 245502.