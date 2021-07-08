Kick off nears for north east Fife clubs

The new season is just a week away for our north east Fife football clubs, including St Andrews United. Pic by Donald Gellatly

Canniepairt club Tayport begin an exciting new chapter in their history as they enter to the newly formed Midlands Division, a league which sits in tier six of the Scottish football pyramid and directly below the Highland League.

Ultimately, the league will present its winner with a chance to play in the Highland League through a play-off at the end of the campaign.

Local East of Scotland Football League sides St Andrews United and Newburgh have learned their fixtures for a new season which will see both aim for promotion out of their respective conferences.

The season starts next weekend and Tayport begin life in the Midlands Division with a home game against Dundee North End on Saturday, July 17.

Away matches against Forfar United and Dundee East Craigie follow.

Newburgh, part of an odd numbered 15 team first division conference B, have no game on the opening weekend of the season and will instead play a friendly against Downfield.

They prepare to kick off their competitive season a few days later on July 20 with a game away from home to Heriot-Watt University, before travelling to Edinburgh South that weekend.

The Saints will march into their 2021/22 campaign first division conference A with a tie away from home on July 17 at Ormiston.