Kieran makes his mark on East Fife return

East Fife midfielder Kieran Millar

The midfielder, who left East Fife for Airdrie in 2018, rejoined the club ahead of the Fifers’ weekend match against Peterhead.

It was a game they won, helped in no small part to Millar’s combative style in the middle of the park.

Peterhead have a physical presence of their own, and the 27-year-old midfielder certainly revelled as he mixed it up.

East Fife managed to see off their visitors, netting three times without reply in the second half.

“We rode our luck in the first half, they hit the bar and the post a couple of times,” said Millar, who joined from Stranraer.

"Peterhead are a good side who have good players and play decent football and that can be hard to combat.

"But we got in at half time and the gaffer and the assistant spoke to us about how to stop them coming in from the back and I think it worked.

"With the way the second half went, once we got that first goal we were always going to push for a second and a third.”

Those who remember Millar from his first spell at the club know exactly what to expect from the new recruit but, for those who don’t, they were given a quick crash course on Saturday.

"My strengths are that I like to be aggressive and win the ball back and then give it to the more attacking players ,” he added.